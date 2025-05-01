Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 1, 2025) can help you continue your winning streak. The New York Times has once again shared 16 words, challenging players to place them into four categories, each connected to a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories, making it difficult to figure out the answers.

The New York Times gives players only four chances to determine the answers, forcing them to rely completely on guesswork to solve the puzzle. This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints for today (May 1, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess your answers from the hints provided.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is what you get for winning a competition or achieving a goal. Green category You should do these to bad habits. Blue category A camera crew performs these actions to get the best shots. Purple category These precede a word that talks about how big or small something is.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 1, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category relates to Winnings. The words are Pot, Purse, Prize, and Purse. Green category This category means Stop, as a Habit. The words are Break, Shake, Drop, and Kick. Blue category These are Movie Camera Verbs. The words are Tilt, Dolly, Pan, and Zoom. Purple category These are Words that precede "-Size" to mean Small. The words are Bite, Fun, Pocket, and Travel.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

