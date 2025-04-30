Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four groups, each having a common theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers, and you get only four chances to do so.

Below, we have four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories or certain words that might fit them. You can also cross-check your guesses with the final segment of this article before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints for today (April 30, 2025)

The table below provides the hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess your answers from the hints provided.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things are related to shoes. Green category These are usually arranged for the attendees of an event. Blue category These are related to images of people or brands. Purple category The latter parts of these words are related to feeling disgusted.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 30, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Parts of a Shoe. The words are Heel, Tounge, Sole, and Upper. Green category These words mean Accommodation. The words are Capacity, Room, Chairs, and Seating. Blue category These words mean Reputation. The words are Face, Regard, Image, and Standing. Purple category These words are Ending with Synonnyms for "Yuck." The words are Dynasty, Gimmick, Engross, and Mildew.

