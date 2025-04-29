Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times's Connections puzzle has grabbed the attention of puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. Players gather every day to try to solve the puzzle by categorizing 16 words into four sets, each connected by a theme.

Ad

Since the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes until you figure out the answers and only gives you four chances to do so, this puzzle becomes an exhausting task.

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help the readers figure out the names of certain words from the same category. You can also find the puzzle's solution at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints for today (April 29, 2025)

The table below provides the hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess your answers from the hints provided.

Ad

Trending

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to cooking. Blue category We see these on the dining table at a fancy party. Green category We do vertical movements to reach the top of these things. Purple category These are synonyms for an expensive jewel.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 29, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Cooking Concoctions. The words are Batter, Mixture, Dough, and Paste. Green category These are Seen on a Table at a Dinner party. The words are Candlestick, Plate, Pitcher, and Placement. Blue category These are things to Climb. The words are Ladder, Rope, Mountain, and Tree. Purple category These are Whar "Diamond" Can Refer To. The words are Gemstone, Rhombus, Infield, and Suit.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.