Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle has presented 16 words to the community, which must be categorized into four differently themed groups. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories beforehand, and you only get four tries.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, or the words that might fit them. We have also listed the answers for those who want to cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints for today (April 28, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle are in the table below. You can check the image for today's words and try to guess your answers from the hints.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words help you to style your hair. Green category These refer to uncomplicated things. Blue category These can help you catch a criminal. Purple category These make you lose your energy.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 28, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These are Hair Products. The words are Gel, Spray, Wax, and Mousse. Green category These words mean Austere. The words are Simple, Bare, Plain, and Spare. Blue category These are Clues at a Crime Scene. The words are Fiber, Hair, Fingerprint, and Tire Mark. Purple category These words mean Weary. The words are Bore, Exhaust, Drain, and Tire.

