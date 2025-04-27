Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Once the 16 words go live on the official website, puzzle enthusiasts worldwide will start guessing the four categories these words will fit into. While a theme connects each category, the publisher does not reveal their names and will only give you four chances to figure them out.

This article brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of the categories or certain words that might fit them. You can also find the answers in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints for today (April 27, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle are in the table below. You can check the image for today's words and try to guess your answers from the hints.

The NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are mathematical symbols. Green category These words relate to hair. Blue category These words relate to snacks. Purple category These things seemingly originate from a Scandinavian country.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 27, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

The answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Calculator Buttons. The words are Equals, Percent, Minus, and Times. Green category These are Amounts of Hair. The words are Lock, Thatch, Shock, and Tuft. Blue Category These are Salty Snack Unit. The words are Combo, Ruffle, Goldfish, and Taki. Purple category These words sit after Swedish____. The words are Chef, Massage, Fish, and Meatball.

