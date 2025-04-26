Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle features 16 words categorized into four different groups, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle.

You will get only four chances to guess the answers. Therefore, this article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your guesses from the final segment of this article before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 26, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for today:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to how things look. Green category These words can also relate to hills and green lushness. Blue category The first names of these people are the same. Purple category You will get colors after rearranging the letters.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 26, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Tint. The words are Hue, Shade, Tone, and Color. Green category This category is called "Valley." The words are Dale, Glen, Dell, and Hollow. Blue category This category is called "Bobs." The words are Dole, Marley, Hope, and Ross. Purple category These are Color Anagrams. The words are Dre, Genre, Gary, and Lube.

