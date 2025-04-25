Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times publisher brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories and only provides four chances to the players to figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article provides four hints to help the community. These hints can help you figure out certain words that might fit the categories or the names of the themes to help you narrow down your guesses. It also brings the answers for today to help you cross-check your guesses before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 25, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 25, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You can chew these things for a long time. Green category This is the beginning of things. Blue category These are classic songs if you are American. Purple category These words sit before a four-letter word that is often used to carry liquid.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 25, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Gum Flavors. The words are Cinnamon, Wintergreen, Menthol, and Bubblegum. Green category These are Starting Point. The words are Catalyst, Spark, Launchpad, and Springboard. Blue category These are Great American Songbook Songs. The words are Autumn Leaves, Unforgettable, Summertime, and Witchcraft. Purple category These words sit before ____Tube. They are Fallopian, Test, Inner, and Vacuum.

