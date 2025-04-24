Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 24, 2025) can help you maintain your winning streak. The New York Times challenges puzzle enthusiasts to place 16 words into four different categories. Each category is connected by a theme, although they remain unknown until you figure out the answers.

Ad

However, you only get four chances to solve the puzzle. This article provides four hints to help you narrow down your guesses. The hints for each category should help you decipher the names of these themes. You can also cross-check your submissions from the final segment of this article, which provides the answers.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 24, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 24, 2025:

Ad

Trending

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things share the same color. Green category We eat these things, and they share a similar color. Blue category These are the villains of the stories of a billionaire who becomes a detective. Purple category Relates to the organ used for hearing and how its name can be used.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 24, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All answers for the Monopoly GO daily events today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Things That are White. They are Milk, Polar Bear, Baby Powder, and Snow. Green category These are Kinds of Lettuce. They are Butter, Leaf, Iceberg, and Romaine. Blue category They are "Batman" Villains. The characters are Bane, Penguin, Joker, and Scarecrow. Purple category They have Literal/Idiomatic Ears. The words are Cornfield, Pitchers, Musicians, and Walls.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.