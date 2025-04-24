  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 24, 2025 00:39 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 24, 2025) can help you maintain your winning streak. The New York Times challenges puzzle enthusiasts to place 16 words into four different categories. Each category is connected by a theme, although they remain unknown until you figure out the answers.

However, you only get four chances to solve the puzzle. This article provides four hints to help you narrow down your guesses. The hints for each category should help you decipher the names of these themes. You can also cross-check your submissions from the final segment of this article, which provides the answers.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 24, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 24, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things share the same color.
Green categoryWe eat these things, and they share a similar color.
Blue categoryThese are the villains of the stories of a billionaire who becomes a detective.
Purple categoryRelates to the organ used for hearing and how its name can be used.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 24, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All answers for the Monopoly GO daily events today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Things That are White. They are Milk, Polar Bear, Baby Powder, and Snow.
Green categoryThese are Kinds of Lettuce. They are Butter, Leaf, Iceberg, and Romaine.
Blue categoryThey are "Batman" Villains. The characters are Bane, Penguin, Joker, and Scarecrow.
Purple categoryThey have Literal/Idiomatic Ears. The words are Cornfield, Pitchers, Musicians, and Walls.
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

