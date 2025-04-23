  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 23, 2025 00:39 IST
Today
This article provides all NYT Connections hints and answers for April 23, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Use today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 23, 2025) to continue your winning streak in this puzzle game. The New York Times has shared 16 new words, challenging you to categorize them into four different categories, each connected by a theme. However, the names are not revealed until you guess the answers within four hints. This can make solving the puzzle difficult.

In this article, we provide four hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle to help you determine the names of the categories and narrow down your guesses. You can cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 23, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 23, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to trees.
Green categoryThese words relate to common pets.
Blue categoryThese words relate to jokes.
Purple categoryThese words come before a four-letter word, which is a long piece of wood or metal.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 23, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Pole. They are Bean, May, Flag, and Tad.
Yellow categoryThese are Parts of a Tree. The words are Branch, Leaf, Root, and Trunk.
Green categoryThese are Canine/Feline Features. The words are Fur, Paw, Muzzle, and Tail.
Blue categoryThis refers to Comedic Routine. The words are Act, Gag, Bit, and Sketch.
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections puzzle-related updates:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

