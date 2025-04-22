Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times publishes a puzzle with 16 words, challenging players to categorize them into four different categories. Each group follows a theme, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, making it hard for the players to guess the answers.

This article brings four hints to help readers narrow down their guesses so that they can solve the puzzle quickly. It also offers the answers to today's puzzle, so that you can cross-check before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 22, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 22, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean ending plans. Green category People who create things from clay use these things. Blue category These things have or lead to reduced friction. Purple category These things emit warmth.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 22, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the NYT Connections of today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Cancel, as a Project. The words are Axe, Drop, Cut, and Scrap. Green category These are Seen in a Pottery Studio. The words are Clay, Kiln, Glaze, and Wheel. Blue category These are Things That are Slippery. The words are Banana Peel, Grease, Eel, and Ice. Purple category These are Natural Producers of Heat. The words are Fire, Sun, Lightning, and Volcano.

