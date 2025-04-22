  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:20 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times publishes a puzzle with 16 words, challenging players to categorize them into four different categories. Each group follows a theme, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, making it hard for the players to guess the answers.

Ad

This article brings four hints to help readers narrow down their guesses so that they can solve the puzzle quickly. It also offers the answers to today's puzzle, so that you can cross-check before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 22, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 22, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words mean ending plans.
Green categoryPeople who create things from clay use these things.
Blue categoryThese things have or lead to reduced friction.
Purple categoryThese things emit warmth.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 22, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the NYT Connections of today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Cancel, as a Project. The words are Axe, Drop, Cut, and Scrap.
Green categoryThese are Seen in a Pottery Studio. The words are Clay, Kiln, Glaze, and Wheel.
Blue categoryThese are Things That are Slippery. The words are Banana Peel, Grease, Eel, and Ice.
Purple categoryThese are Natural Producers of Heat. The words are Fire, Sun, Lightning, and Volcano.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications