  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:20 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today, April 21, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 21, 2025) are aimed at helping you maintain your winning streak. The New York Times puzzle game has brought forth 16 words placed in four categories. However, players have only four chances to determine the answers, which can make solving it challenging.

Ad

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, or at least, certain words that fit into them. You can also cross-check your guesses before submission from the final segment.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 21, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 21, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New Yok Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New Yok Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryHealthy eaters check for these things when buying food.
Green categoryThese words refer to the occurrence of something unexpected.
Blue categoryThose familiar with Microsoft Excel will know these words.
Purple categoryA specific shape or form is common in this set of words.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 21, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThe answer is Info on a Natural Level. The words are Protein, Fat, Iron, and Sodium.
Green categoryThese are Metaphors of Something Unexpected. The words are Bombshell, Curveball, Twist, and Wrench.
Blue categoryThese are Things You Can Insert in a Spreadsheet. The words are Cell, Row, Column, and Sheet.
Purple categoryThese are Helical Things. The words are Corckscrew, Fusilli, DNA, and Spring.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications