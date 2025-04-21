Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 21, 2025) are aimed at helping you maintain your winning streak. The New York Times puzzle game has brought forth 16 words placed in four categories. However, players have only four chances to determine the answers, which can make solving it challenging.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, or at least, certain words that fit into them. You can also cross-check your guesses before submission from the final segment.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 21, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 21, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New Yok Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Healthy eaters check for these things when buying food. Green category These words refer to the occurrence of something unexpected. Blue category Those familiar with Microsoft Excel will know these words. Purple category A specific shape or form is common in this set of words.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 21, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The answer is Info on a Natural Level. The words are Protein, Fat, Iron, and Sodium. Green category These are Metaphors of Something Unexpected. The words are Bombshell, Curveball, Twist, and Wrench. Blue category These are Things You Can Insert in a Spreadsheet. The words are Cell, Row, Column, and Sheet. Purple category These are Helical Things. The words are Corckscrew, Fusilli, DNA, and Spring.

