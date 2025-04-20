How to solve today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 20, 2025): All hints and answers

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:30 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four categories, each connected by a theme. Players only have four chances to guess the answers, and the publisher does not reveal the categories until the puzzle is solved.

This article features four hints to help readers deduce the categories or words that might fit them. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 20, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 20, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryRelates to getting to see something momentarily.
Green categoryThese are important materials to color a T-Shirt.
Blue categoryThese are things that you can break.
Purple categoryThese words come before a three-letter word that means jumping.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 20, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Glimpse. The words are Gander, Look, Peek, and Glance.
Green categoryThese are Needs for Tie-Dyeing a Shirt. The words are Dye, Shirt, Basin, and Rubber Bands.
Blue categoryThese are Things You can Crack. The words are Code, Joke, Egg, and Whip.
Purple categoryThese are Words Before "Hop."The words are Bar, Hip, Bunny, and Shop.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
