How to solve today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 20, 2025): All hints and answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four categories, each connected by a theme. Players only have four chances to guess the answers, and the publisher does not reveal the categories until the puzzle is solved.

This article features four hints to help readers deduce the categories or words that might fit them. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 20, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 20, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times

Categories Hints Yellow category Relates to getting to see something momentarily. Green category These are important materials to color a T-Shirt. Blue category These are things that you can break. Purple category These words come before a three-letter word that means jumping.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (April 20, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Glimpse. The words are Gander, Look, Peek, and Glance. Green category These are Needs for Tie-Dyeing a Shirt. The words are Dye, Shirt, Basin, and Rubber Bands. Blue category These are Things You can Crack. The words are Code, Joke, Egg, and Whip. Purple category These are Words Before "Hop."The words are Bar, Hip, Bunny, and Shop.

