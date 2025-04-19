How to solve today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 19, 2025): All hints and answers

Today's NYT Connections events schedule can help you save your winning streak. In each edition of the puzzle, The New York Times publishes 16 words on the game's website, which players must categorize into four sets, each connected by a theme. The publisher, however, does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.

Since the NYT provides only four chances for players to figure out the answers, solving the puzzle can be difficult. Therefore, this article brings four hints to help you narrow your guesses and find the answers quickly. You can also cross-check your guesses from the final segment of the article, which provides the answers for today's New York Times puzzle.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 19, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 19, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to presentation. Green category These words describe desert weather. Blue category These are nicknames for different dog breeds. Purple category You can use numbers to talk about these words.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 19, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Spoken Presentation. The words are Address, Speech, Talk, and Lecture. Green category These are Adjectives for a Desert. The words are Dry, Sandy, Vast, and Hot. Blue category These are Dog Breeds, Informally. The words are Bully, Golden, Chow, and Lab. Purple category These words are Represented by Three-Digit Numbers. The words are Canabbis, Intro Class, Devil, and James Bond.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:

