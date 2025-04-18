  • home icon
How to solve today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 18, 2025): All hints and answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 18, 2025 00:52 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize those words into four different categories. While each of these categories is connected to different themes, the publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

You get four chances to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, making it more difficult. This article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, so you can narrow down your guesses.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 18, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 18, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are exclamatory remarks.
Green categoryThese are popular movies with "The" before the title.
Blue categoryThese are certain things you can pick up with your finger.
Purple categoryThese words are related to owning thing..
Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (April 18, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yelllow categoryThese words mean Interjections. The words are Boy, Man, Goodness, and Wow.
Green categoryThese are Horror Movies, with "The." The words are Shining, Exorcist, Haunting, and Birds.
Blue categoryThese are Things you can Pick. The words are Apple, Card, Banjo, and Nose.
Purple categoryThese are Personal Property, Minus "S." The words are Belonging, Good, Effect, and Possession.
Edited by Virat Fumakia
