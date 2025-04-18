How to solve today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 18, 2025): All hints and answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize those words into four different categories. While each of these categories is connected to different themes, the publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

You get four chances to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, making it more difficult. This article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, so you can narrow down your guesses.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 18, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 18, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are exclamatory remarks. Green category These are popular movies with "The" before the title. Blue category These are certain things you can pick up with your finger. Purple category These words are related to owning thing..

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (April 18, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yelllow category These words mean Interjections. The words are Boy, Man, Goodness, and Wow. Green category These are Horror Movies, with "The." The words are Shining, Exorcist, Haunting, and Birds. Blue category These are Things you can Pick. The words are Apple, Card, Banjo, and Nose. Purple category These are Personal Property, Minus "S." The words are Belonging, Good, Effect, and Possession.

