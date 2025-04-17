Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words to the community every day, and the challenge is to categorize these words into four different segments, each connected by a common theme. The players get four chances to guess the categories to save their streak, following which the answers are revealed to them in-game.

This article is to help the readers narrow down their guesses with four hints. Decipher these hints to figure out the names of the categories, or words that might fit them. You can also cross-check your guesses from the answers segment of this article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 17, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 17, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are parts of the core of the human body. Green category These are essential parts of an Italian dish. Blue category These are units of measurement of a popular alcoholic beverage. Purple category These words are well-known in baseball.

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (April 17, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are the central sections of the human body. The words are Core, Torso, Trunk, and Midriff. Green category These are the components of a pizza. The words are Cheese, Crust, Toppings, and Sauce. Blue category These are units of beer. The words are Case, Six-Pack, Forty, and Growler. Purple category These are baseball greats. The words are Bonds, Trout, Mantle, and Young.

