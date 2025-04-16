  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:25 IST
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four different categories, each connected by a theme. However, it does not reveal the names of these categories and only gives four chances, forcing players to rely on their guesses to solve the puzzle.

This article brings four hints to help players figure out the categories or certain words that might fit them. It provides answers to this puzzle so you can cross-check your guesses before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 16, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 16, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to a dance form.
Green categoryThese words relate to certain damages.
Blue categoryThese things make huge sounds from their mouth.
Purple categoryThese words also relate to a type of dance form, but the words have been changed slightly.
Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (April 16, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Burkesque Wear. The words are Boa, Stickings, Garter, and Corset.
Green categoryThese words mean to Mess up the surface of something. The words are Scratch, Scar, Score, and Scrape.
Blue categoryThey Roar. The words are Crowd, Engine, Katy Perry, and Lion.
Purple categoryThese are Latin Dances with a Vowel Changed. The words are Mamba, Simba, Tangy, and Meringue.
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
