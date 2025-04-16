Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four different categories, each connected by a theme. However, it does not reveal the names of these categories and only gives four chances, forcing players to rely on their guesses to solve the puzzle.

This article brings four hints to help players figure out the categories or certain words that might fit them. It provides answers to this puzzle so you can cross-check your guesses before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 16, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 16, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to a dance form. Green category These words relate to certain damages. Blue category These things make huge sounds from their mouth. Purple category These words also relate to a type of dance form, but the words have been changed slightly.

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (April 16, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Burkesque Wear. The words are Boa, Stickings, Garter, and Corset. Green category These words mean to Mess up the surface of something. The words are Scratch, Scar, Score, and Scrape. Blue category They Roar. The words are Crowd, Engine, Katy Perry, and Lion. Purple category These are Latin Dances with a Vowel Changed. The words are Mamba, Simba, Tangy, and Meringue.

