Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

By referring to today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 11, 2025), you can maintain your winning streak. With The New York Times Connections puzzle, you must place words into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, the names of the themes are not revealed. Thus, your guesswork has to be incredibly good to solve the puzzle with limited chances.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories beforehand so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also cross-check your guesses before submission from the final segment of this article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 11, 2025)

Below is the NYT Connections puzzle hints for today (April 11, 2025):

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These relate to staying healthy. Green category These are seen in the names of popular shops. Blue category You can see stars in different places. Purple category These are usually after a word that commands one to leave.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle

The table below has the answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle:

The NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Sources of Vitamins. The words are Citrus, Sunshine, Leafy Greens, and Supplements. Green category These are Places Used in Retail Suffixes. The words are City, Town, Land, and World. Blue category These are Places to Find Stars. The words are American Flag, Red Carpet, Galaxy, and Uber Rating. Purple category These are Words after "Go." The words are All Out, Kart, Between, and Steady.

