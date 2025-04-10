Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has once again brought 16 words to the community, challenging readers to classify them into four categories, each connected by a theme. The publisher does not reveal the themes' names. Additionally, players are only allowed to make four mistakes, increasing the overall difficulty level.

Ad

This article provides hints to help players decipher the names of the categories so that guessing the words that might fit them gets easier. You can also cross-check your answers with those given in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 10, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 10, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are different shades of a color. Green category These words relate to inventories. Blue category According to lore, these things can ruin Christmas. Purple category These words are from a popular European language.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (April 10, 2025)

Here are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Shades of Yellow. The words are Canary, Lemon, Gold, and Mustard. Green category These words mean Supply. The words are Mine, Store, Reserve, and Well. Blue category These are Anti-Spirits of Christmas. The words are Bah, Grinch, Coal, and Naughty. Purple category These are Spanish Words. The words are Ella, Mayo, Gusto, and Soy.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.