Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 10, 2025): All puzzle answers
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has once again brought 16 words to the community, challenging readers to classify them into four categories, each connected by a theme. The publisher does not reveal the themes' names. Additionally, players are only allowed to make four mistakes, increasing the overall difficulty level.
Ad
This article provides hints to help players decipher the names of the categories so that guessing the words that might fit them gets easier. You can also cross-check your answers with those given in the final segment of this article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (April 10, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 10, 2025:
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.