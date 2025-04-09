Today's New York Times Connections hints and answers (April 9, 2025): Everything you need to know

Today's New York Times Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words daily, challenging the community to categorize them into four categories. Each category is connected to a theme, but the publisher does not reveal the names until you fsolve the puzzle.

Ad

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories or certain words that might fit them so you can narrow down your guesses. You can also cross-check your guesses from the answer segment.

Today's New York Times Connections hints (April 9, 2025)

This segment brings the hints that can help you unravel the categories of the New York Times Connections puzzle for April 9, 2025:

Ad

Trending

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These three-dimensional objects do not have any angles. Green category This category relates to hitting someone. Blue category Witches from a famous play by Shakespear used these animals. Purple category These words sit after a three-letter word that is also the name of an animal.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's New York Times Connections answers for today (April 9, 2025)

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The new York Times)

Categories Answers Blue category These are the Animals in the Witches' Brew in "Macbeth." The words are Bat, Newt, Frog, and Dog. Yellow category These are Round three-dimensional Objects. The words are Sphere, Globe, Orb, and Ball. Green category These words mean Punch. The words are Pop, Slug, Pound, and Sock. Purple category These words sit after Fox___. The words are Glove, Hound, Hole, and Trot.

Ad

Also read: Mini crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.