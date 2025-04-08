Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges puzzle enthusiasts to categorize 16 words into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only provides four chances for the players to decipher the answers. As an added challenge, it does not reveal the names of the categories.

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help readers unravel the categories or some words that might fit them. You can also cross-check your guesses from the answers segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 8, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 8, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to things you can do with a needle (other than stitching). Green category These words are used in conversations using a walkie-talkie. Blue category These words relate to the bible. Purple category The pronunciation of these words shares a sound one might make to tell someone to be quiet, but the words' spellings don't represent the sound.

NYT Connections answers for today (April 8, 2025)

Here are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Prick. The words are Jab, Poke, Pierce, and Stick. Green category These are Radio Lingo. The words are Copy, Over, Negative, and Roger. Blue category These are Old Testament Books. The words are Judges, Job, Numbers, and Daniel. Purple category These words are pronounced as "SH" without having "SH" in the spelling. The words are Sean, Sugar, Siobhan, and Sure.

