Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The daily Connections puzzle by the New York Times has caught the attention of a lot of puzzle enthusiasts. Every day, they arrive at the official website, trying to categorize 16 words provided by the publisher into four categories, each connected by a theme.

Solving the puzzle using only four chances is hard, especially when the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle. Therefore, this article brings four hints, trying to help the readers to decipher the names of the categories or some words that might fit them. It also brings the answers for today's puzzle for those who want to cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 7, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 7, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to what our heart does. Green category These are the different physical features of the earth. Blue category These are crucial when you are trying to display your art. Purple category These words sit after the bottommost part of your body.

NYT Connections answers for today (April 7, 2025)

Given below are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Throb. The words are Beat, Pulse, Thump, and Pound. Green category These are Landforms. The words are Cape, Gorge, Cater, and Ridge. Blue category These are Picture Hanging Needs. The words are Nail, Hammer, Level, and Hanger. Purple category These words sit after Foot___. The words are Ball, Locker, Print, and Hills.

