Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help players save their winning streak. The New York Times puzzle brings 16 words to the community, challenging them to categorize those words into four sets. These categories are connected by a theme, which the publisher does not reveal until the player figures out the answers or runs out of chances. Furthermore, it provides only four chances to the players to figure out the answers, making the task a lot tougher than usual.

This article brings four hints that can help players decipher the names of the categories. It also provides answers to those who want to cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 6, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 6, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to being uninvolved. Green category These are some of the resources you need in your daily life. Blue category These words relate to electric circuits. Purple category These words are related to a point where people/things are connected.

NYT Connections answers for today (April 6, 2025)

Given below are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are synonyms for the word "Aloof". The words are Distant, Cool, Reserved, and Remote. Green category These are Utilities. The words are Gas, Water, Cable, and Trash. Blue category These words mean What an Electrometer Measures. The words are Resistance, Charge, Current, and Voltage. Purple category These words sit before ___Joint. The words are Dovetail, Pizza, Hip, and Spike Lee.

