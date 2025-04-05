Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words, challenging you to group them into four categories. However, the publisher only offers you four chances and does not reveal the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle.

This article, therefore, brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of the categories or find the words that fit them. You can also cross-check your guesses with the final segment of this article, where we've provided the answers for today's puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 5, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 5, 2025:

All words for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to the hiring process. Green category You find these features while surfing the internet. Blue category These words are related to physical media. Purple category Some parts of these words were used in fierce battles.

NYT Connections answers for today (April 5, 2025)

Given below are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Employ. The words are Retain, Sign, Contract, and Engage. Green category These are Parts of a Website. The words are Banner, Menu, Header, and Sidebar. Blue category These are Magazines. The words are Billboard, Time, Star, and People. Purple category These words are Ending with Medieval Weapons. The words are Crossbow, Grimace, Crossroad, and Semblance.

