  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 04, 2025 00:45 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the daily puzzle has presented 16 words that must be categorized into four groups, each with a theme. The challenge is to figure out the answers within four chances, and the themes aren't disclosed beforehand.

Ad

This article offers four hints to help readers deduce the names of the categories. It also lists the answers for today's Connections puzzle to help players cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 4, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 4, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are basically "what's left" after you take some things out of any kind of set.
Green categoryThese are things you may want to do after buying a new vehicle.
Blue categoryThese words are related to a particular sport popular in America that involves clubs, balls, and mitts.
Purple categoryAdd a letter to these words, and they will become the names of some big companies.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (April 4, 2025)

Given below are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean What's Leftover. The words are Balance, Remainder, Difference, and Rest.
Green categoryThe category is called Car Trip. The words are Cruise, Ride, Drive, and Spin.
Blue categoryThe theme is Baseball Venues. The words are Diamond, Park, Field, and Stadium.
Purple categoryThese are Companies With "E" Removed. The words are Bay, Ink, Harmony, and Trade.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी