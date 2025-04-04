Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the daily puzzle has presented 16 words that must be categorized into four groups, each with a theme. The challenge is to figure out the answers within four chances, and the themes aren't disclosed beforehand.

This article offers four hints to help readers deduce the names of the categories. It also lists the answers for today's Connections puzzle to help players cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 4, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle from April 4, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are basically "what's left" after you take some things out of any kind of set. Green category These are things you may want to do after buying a new vehicle. Blue category These words are related to a particular sport popular in America that involves clubs, balls, and mitts. Purple category Add a letter to these words, and they will become the names of some big companies.

NYT Connections answers for today (April 4, 2025)

Given below are the answers to The New York Times Connections puzzle for today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean What's Leftover. The words are Balance, Remainder, Difference, and Rest. Green category The category is called Car Trip. The words are Cruise, Ride, Drive, and Spin. Blue category The theme is Baseball Venues. The words are Diamond, Park, Field, and Stadium. Purple category These are Companies With "E" Removed. The words are Bay, Ink, Harmony, and Trade.

