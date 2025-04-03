  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 03, 2025 00:27 IST
Today
NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times released 16 words on the official website, which can be categorized into four sets of different words, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only gives four chances to players to categorize the words and does not reveal the names of the categories until they do so.

This makes it a strenuous task for the players to solve the puzzle completely relying on their guesses.

Therefore, this article offers four hints to help the community decipher the names of the categories or certain words that might fit them. Players can also cross-check their guesses from the final segment, which provides the answers for today's puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 3, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on April 3, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoriesThese are essential dispatches (usually about upcoming events) on paper.
Green categoriesYou can spot these during grocery shopping.
Blue categoriesThings that feature the first half of the word "tablet."
Purple categoriesThese words sit after the inner side of your hands.
NYT Connections answers for today (April 3, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Printed Notification. The words are Announcement, Notice, Poster, and Bulletin.
Green categoryThese are Seen at a Grocery Checkout Counter. The words are Register, Conveyor Belt, Scale, and Scanner.
Blue categoryThese are Things with Tabs. The words are Browser, Keyboard, Folder, and Soda Can.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Palm____. The words are Beach, Sunday, Reader, and Tree.
Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
