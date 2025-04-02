Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:55 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you maintain your winning streak. In this game, the New York Times presents 16 words, challenging players to sort them into four categories, each tied together by a specific theme. However, the catch is that the names of the categories aren’t revealed beforehand. To make things even trickier, players only get four chances to figure it all out.

This article provides four hints to guide you in uncovering the category names. You can also double-check your guesses in the last section before finalizing your answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 2, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on April 2, 2025:

CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis category relates to doing something without planning.
Green categoryThese words describe specific features of something or someone.
Blue categoryThese people share their surname.
Purple categoryThese words can also be names
NYT Connections answers for today (April 2, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Caprice. The words are Fancy, Impulse, Lerk, and Whim.
Green categoryThis category is called "ILK." The words are Kind, Sort, Like, and Type.
Blue categoryThese are people who share the surname Williams. The words are Hank, Tenneessee, Robin, and Venus.
Purple categoryThese are Words Pronounced Differently as Proper Nouns. The words are Herb, Job, Reading, and Nice.
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
