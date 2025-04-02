Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you maintain your winning streak. In this game, the New York Times presents 16 words, challenging players to sort them into four categories, each tied together by a specific theme. However, the catch is that the names of the categories aren’t revealed beforehand. To make things even trickier, players only get four chances to figure it all out.

This article provides four hints to guide you in uncovering the category names. You can also double-check your guesses in the last section before finalizing your answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 2, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on April 2, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today, April 2, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category relates to doing something without planning. Green category These words describe specific features of something or someone. Blue category These people share their surname. Purple category These words can also be names

NYT Connections answers for today (April 2, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All answers for the NYT Connections today, April 2, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Caprice. The words are Fancy, Impulse, Lerk, and Whim. Green category This category is called "ILK." The words are Kind, Sort, Like, and Type. Blue category These are people who share the surname Williams. The words are Hank, Tenneessee, Robin, and Venus. Purple category These are Words Pronounced Differently as Proper Nouns. The words are Herb, Job, Reading, and Nice.

