Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times usually brings 16 words daily, challenging puzzle enthusiasts to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. The publisher doesn't reveal the themes and will only give you four chances to solve the puzzle.
However, solving today's NYT Connections puzzle is tougher than usual, as it features 16 symbols and letters instead of words.
This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories or certain words that fit them. You can also find the answers at the end of the article to help you cross-check your submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (April 1, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on April 1, 2025:
NYT Connections answers for today (April 1, 2025)
Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:
