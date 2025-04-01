  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 01, 2025 01:08 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times usually brings 16 words daily, challenging puzzle enthusiasts to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. The publisher doesn't reveal the themes and will only give you four chances to solve the puzzle.

However, solving today's NYT Connections puzzle is tougher than usual, as it features 16 symbols and letters instead of words.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories or certain words that fit them. You can also find the answers at the end of the article to help you cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (April 1, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on April 1, 2025:

All symbols and letters for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
ConnectionsHints
Yellow categoryThese symbols relate to money.
Green categoryThese symbols and letters are used to connect two different things.
Blue categoryThese symbols and letters are often used to create emoticons.
Purple categoryThese letters and symbols are used when something is right.
NYT Connections answers for today (April 1, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections of today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Currency Symbols. The symbols are $, £, ¥, and €.
Green categoryThis category is called "And/Together With." The symbols and letters are &, +, N, and X.
Blue categoryThese words are symbols that are used to create Emoticon Mouths. The symbols and letters are (, ), O, and P.
Purple categoryThis category is called "Right." The words are R, →, ⊾, and ✔.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
