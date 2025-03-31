Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has challenged the community to categorize 16 words into four sets, each with a specific theme. However, the names of these themes aren't revealed beforehand, and you only get four chances to solve the entire puzzle.
This article offers hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories or certain words that might fit the themes. We've also included the answers in the final segment to let the players cross-check their guesses before submission.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 31, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 31, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
NYT Connections answers for today (March 31, 2025)
Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.