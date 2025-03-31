Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has challenged the community to categorize 16 words into four sets, each with a specific theme. However, the names of these themes aren't revealed beforehand, and you only get four chances to solve the entire puzzle.

This article offers hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories or certain words that might fit the themes. We've also included the answers in the final segment to let the players cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 31, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 31, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are synonymous with eating something. Green category These words relate to the addition of something, usually at the end of a sentence. Blue category These words are related to money. Purple category These words sit before a verb that might mean something fun.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 31, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All answers of NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean "Comsume." The words are Ate, Put Away, Had, and Took In. Green category These words are synonyms for Also. The words are As well, To Boot, Beside, and Too. Blue category These are ATM Options, The words are Balance, Transfer, Deposit, and Renewal. Purple category These words sit before ___Play. The words are Horse, Word, Screen, and Fore.

