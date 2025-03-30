Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words every day, challenging players to categorize them into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the words (and you only get four chances to do so), it becomes hard to solve the puzzle.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. It also features answers to help you cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 30, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 30, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to medians. Green category These words relate to the U.S Great Seal. Blue category These words relate to musicals. Purple category These words sit before a three-letter word.

NYT Connections answers (March 30, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Average. The words are Mean, Per, Norm, and Standard. Green category These are Pictured on the U.S. Great Seal. The words are Olive Branch, Eagle, Arrows, and Shield. Blue category These are Proper Nouns in Broadway Musical Titles that are Spoken Phrases. The words are Kate, Birdie, Dolly, and Yankees. Purple category These words sit after ____Man. The words are Bogey, Gentle, Crafts, and Spokes.

