Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words every day, challenging players to categorize them into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the words (and you only get four chances to do so), it becomes hard to solve the puzzle.
Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. It also features answers to help you cross-check your submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 30, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 30, 2025:
NYT Connections answers (March 30, 2025)
Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:
