Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 30, 2025 00:51 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words every day, challenging players to categorize them into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the words (and you only get four chances to do so), it becomes hard to solve the puzzle.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. It also features answers to help you cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 30, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 30, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to medians.
Green categoryThese words relate to the U.S Great Seal.
Blue categoryThese words relate to musicals.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a three-letter word.
NYT Connections answers (March 30, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for Average. The words are Mean, Per, Norm, and Standard.
Green categoryThese are Pictured on the U.S. Great Seal. The words are Olive Branch, Eagle, Arrows, and Shield.
Blue categoryThese are Proper Nouns in Broadway Musical Titles that are Spoken Phrases. The words are Kate, Birdie, Dolly, and Yankees.
Purple categoryThese words sit after ____Man. The words are Bogey, Gentle, Crafts, and Spokes.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
