Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times provides 16 words every day, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words connected by a theme. Players get only four chances to figure out the answers to this puzzle, making it slightly harder to solve. The publisher does not reveal the day's categories until players solve the puzzle or run out of chances.
This article brings four hints that can help the readers decipher the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your guesses from the final segment of this article before submission.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 29, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 29, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers (March 29, 2025)
Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.