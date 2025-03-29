Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times provides 16 words every day, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words connected by a theme. Players get only four chances to figure out the answers to this puzzle, making it slightly harder to solve. The publisher does not reveal the day's categories until players solve the puzzle or run out of chances.

Ad

This article brings four hints that can help the readers decipher the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your guesses from the final segment of this article before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 29, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 29, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things are related to a fancy dining table. Green category These words relate to different types of underwear. Blue category These words fit in a sentence that sounds the same both forwards and backwards. Purple category These are popular movies from the mid-eighties.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 29, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Materials Associated with Fancy Dinings. The words are China, Linen, Crystal, and Silver. Greem category These are Kinds of Shorts. The words are Bermuda, Bike, Boxer, and Cargo. Blue category These are Nouns in a Famous Palindrome. The words are Man, Plan, Panama, and Canal. Purple category These are Movies from 1985. The words are Brazil, Witness, Crew, and Commando.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.