  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 29, 2025 00:56 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times provides 16 words every day, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words connected by a theme. Players get only four chances to figure out the answers to this puzzle, making it slightly harder to solve. The publisher does not reveal the day's categories until players solve the puzzle or run out of chances.

This article brings four hints that can help the readers decipher the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your guesses from the final segment of this article before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 29, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 29, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things are related to a fancy dining table.
Green categoryThese words relate to different types of underwear.
Blue categoryThese words fit in a sentence that sounds the same both forwards and backwards.
Purple categoryThese are popular movies from the mid-eighties.
Today's NYT Connections answers (March 29, 2025)

Given below are the answers to today's New York Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Materials Associated with Fancy Dinings. The words are China, Linen, Crystal, and Silver.
Greem categoryThese are Kinds of Shorts. The words are Bermuda, Bike, Boxer, and Cargo.
Blue categoryThese are Nouns in a Famous Palindrome. The words are Man, Plan, Panama, and Canal.
Purple categoryThese are Movies from 1985. The words are Brazil, Witness, Crew, and Commando.
Edited by Arundhoti Palit
