Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times puzzle brings 16 words every day for puzzle enthusiasts, challenging them to categorize these words into four groups, each connected by a theme. Players will get four chances to figure out the set of words that will fit these themes.

This article provides four hints that can help you decipher the names of the themes or words of the set connected to those themes. Since you will have to rely mostly on your guesswork, this article also provides answers so that you can cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 28, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 28, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to throwing something. Green category These words relate to covering both ends of a physical item. Blue category These things are seen on the uniform of a youth organization, members of which often sell cookies. Purple category These words sit before a four-letter word to form a separate word or phrase.

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 28, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Hurl. The words are Chuck, Pitch, Sling, and Pelt. Green category These words mean to Be on Both Sides of something. The words are Bookend, Flank, Bracket, and Surround. Blue category These are Parts of a Classic Girl Scout Uniform. The words are Badge, Sash, Beret, and Skirt. Purple category These words sit before ___Hall. The words are Monty, Bingo, City, and Study.

