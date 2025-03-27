  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:30 IST
Today
Today's New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As per usual, The New York Times has brought 16 words that must be categorized into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the category name for the players until they can solve it themselves. Moreover, players only get four chances to solve the entire puzzle.

This article offers four hints to help players deduce the names of the categories. Furthermore, the answers have been listed in the final segment for those who want to check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 27, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 27, 2025:

All words for today&#039;s Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
All words for today's Connections puzzle
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou can do all these things to an audience by delivering an emotionally charged performance.
Green categoryThese words are used to mean when someone finds the right answer.
Blue categoryThese are unofficial synonyms for cash.
Purple categoryThese words can have a certain word meaning "very small" as a prefix to mean different things.
Today's NYT Connections answers (March 27, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today
CategoryAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Affect. The words are Move, Sway, Reach, and Touch.
Green categoryThese words are synonyms of the phrase "You Got It!".The words are Bingo, Ding, Correct, and Right.
Blue categoryThese are Slang For Money. The words are Change, Paper, Green, and Scratch.
Purple categoryThese are Objects with the Prefix "Micro-". The words are Chip, Scope, Phone, and Wave.
Edited by Niladri Roy
