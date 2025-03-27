Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As per usual, The New York Times has brought 16 words that must be categorized into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the category name for the players until they can solve it themselves. Moreover, players only get four chances to solve the entire puzzle.

Ad

This article offers four hints to help players deduce the names of the categories. Furthermore, the answers have been listed in the final segment for those who want to check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 27, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 27, 2025:

All words for today's Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You can do all these things to an audience by delivering an emotionally charged performance. Green category These words are used to mean when someone finds the right answer. Blue category These are unofficial synonyms for cash. Purple category These words can have a certain word meaning "very small" as a prefix to mean different things.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 27, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These words mean Affect. The words are Move, Sway, Reach, and Touch. Green category These words are synonyms of the phrase "You Got It!".The words are Bingo, Ding, Correct, and Right. Blue category These are Slang For Money. The words are Change, Paper, Green, and Scratch. Purple category These are Objects with the Prefix "Micro-". The words are Chip, Scope, Phone, and Wave.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.