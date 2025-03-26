Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community with 16 words as usual, asking the players to categorize them into four sections, each connected by a theme. However, solving this puzzle becomes hard since they do not reveal any hints (not even the name of the themes) until you figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article provides certain hints to its readers so that solving the puzzle gets a little easier. It also provides the answers for today's puzzle for those who only have a few chances left to save their streak and need to cross-check their answers before submitting their guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 26, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 25, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category talks about what we see on our dining table. Green category These words relate to things going "up". Blue category These are non-physical storage units. Purple category These words relate to measurement plus a letter.

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 26, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for the NYT Connections today (image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Parts of a Table Setting. The words are Fork, Napkin, Glass, and Plate. Blue category These words are Increased, with "Up". The words are Flew, Shot, Rose, and Thurst. Green category These are Kinds of Digital Storage. The words are Card, Disk, Cloud, and Drive. Purple category These are Units of Volume plus Letter. The words are Bounce, Pinot, Galleon, and Quartz.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

