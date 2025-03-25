Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which you must categorize into four different groups. Each category is connected to a theme, but you will not know them until you figure out the answers, and you have to do so within four chances.
Therefore, we have provided some hints below that can help you understand the names of the categories and narrow down your guesses. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers provided at the end of the article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 25, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 25, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers (March 25, 2025)
The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.