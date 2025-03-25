Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which you must categorize into four different groups. Each category is connected to a theme, but you will not know them until you figure out the answers, and you have to do so within four chances.

Therefore, we have provided some hints below that can help you understand the names of the categories and narrow down your guesses. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers provided at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 25, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 25, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections of March 25, 2025

Categories Hints Yellow category These things share the same two colors. Green category These words contain the same letters. Blue category These are nicknames for famous leaders from the same country. Purple category These words are commonly used in phrases that relate to clarity.

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 25, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Black-and-White Things. The words are Crossword, Panda, Oreo, and Tuxedo. Green category These are Anagrams. The words are Abel, Bale, Able, and Bela. Blue category These are U.S. Presidential Nicknames. The words are Dick, Cal, Abe, and Teddy. Purple category These words sit after "Clear As ___." The words are A Bell, Day, Crystal, and Mud.

