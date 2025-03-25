  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:25 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which you must categorize into four different groups. Each category is connected to a theme, but you will not know them until you figure out the answers, and you have to do so within four chances.

Therefore, we have provided some hints below that can help you understand the names of the categories and narrow down your guesses. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers provided at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 25, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 25, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections of March 25, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things share the same two colors.
Green categoryThese words contain the same letters.
Blue categoryThese are nicknames for famous leaders from the same country.
Purple categoryThese words are commonly used in phrases that relate to clarity.
Today's NYT Connections answers (March 25, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Black-and-White Things. The words are Crossword, Panda, Oreo, and Tuxedo.
Green categoryThese are Anagrams. The words are Abel, Bale, Able, and Bela.
Blue categoryThese are U.S. Presidential Nicknames. The words are Dick, Cal, Abe, and Teddy.
Purple categoryThese words sit after "Clear As ___." The words are A Bell, Day, Crystal, and Mud.
