Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words for you, challenging you to categorize them into four different sets each connected by a theme. However, the names of these themes aren't revealed until you solve the puzzle, and you get only four tries to guess them all correctly.

This article shares some hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check out the final segment of this article for all the answers to today's New York Times Connections puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 24, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 24, 2025:

All words for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words can be used to refer to a bad smell. Green category These words can be synonymous with "steady". Blue category These words relate to an age limit for consuming/engaging in media content. Purple category All these things have something that rhymes with "players".

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 24, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Bad-Smelling. The words are Foul, Ripe, Rank, and Sour. Green category These words mean Unfluctuating. The words are Constant, Stable, Uniform, and Level. Blue category These words tell you Who Video Games are for, Per ESRB Ratings. The words are Adults only, Mature, Teen, and Everyone. Purple category These are Things with Layers. The words are Onion, Earth, Henhouse, and Photoshop.

