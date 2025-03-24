  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 24, 2025 00:32 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words for you, challenging you to categorize them into four different sets each connected by a theme. However, the names of these themes aren't revealed until you solve the puzzle, and you get only four tries to guess them all correctly.

This article shares some hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check out the final segment of this article for all the answers to today's New York Times Connections puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 24, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 24, 2025:

All words for today&#039;s puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words can be used to refer to a bad smell.
Green categoryThese words can be synonymous with "steady".
Blue categoryThese words relate to an age limit for consuming/engaging in media content.
Purple categoryAll these things have something that rhymes with "players".
also-read-trending Trending

Today's NYT Connections answers (March 24, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Bad-Smelling. The words are Foul, Ripe, Rank, and Sour.
Green categoryThese words mean Unfluctuating. The words are Constant, Stable, Uniform, and Level.
Blue categoryThese words tell you Who Video Games are for, Per ESRB Ratings. The words are Adults only, Mature, Teen, and Everyone.
Purple categoryThese are Things with Layers. The words are Onion, Earth, Henhouse, and Photoshop.
Edited by Niladri Roy
