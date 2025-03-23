Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times publishes 16 words for the puzzle, with puzzle enthusiasts from around the world trying to categorize them into sets of four words, each connected by a theme. Since every player gets four chances to figure out the sets of words before the answers are automatically revealed, solving this puzzle can be a strenuous task

Therefore, this article brings four hints for its readers, which can help them decipher the names of the categories, and solve today's puzzle a bit more easily.

You can also find the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for March 23, 2025, in the final segment of the article. Use it to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 23, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 23, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These relate to keeping someone's attention. Green category These things have something thing that helps them to move in the air or helps them to expand. Blue category Adding the right suffix after these words will turn them into objects that tell the time. Purple category These are words from a children's song.

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 23, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Captivate. The words are Absorb, Grab, Entrance, and Rivet. Green category These are Things with Wings. The words are Airplane, Fly, Fairy, and Hospital. Blue category These are Words that modify "Watch." The words are Pocket, Stop, Smart, and Rich. Purple category These are Words repeated in "Miss Mary Mack." The words are Back, Buttons, Black, and Mack.

