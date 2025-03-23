  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 23, 2025 00:44 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times publishes 16 words for the puzzle, with puzzle enthusiasts from around the world trying to categorize them into sets of four words, each connected by a theme. Since every player gets four chances to figure out the sets of words before the answers are automatically revealed, solving this puzzle can be a strenuous task

Ad

Therefore, this article brings four hints for its readers, which can help them decipher the names of the categories, and solve today's puzzle a bit more easily.

You can also find the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for March 23, 2025, in the final segment of the article. Use it to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 23, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 23, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese relate to keeping someone's attention.
Green categoryThese things have something thing that helps them to move in the air or helps them to expand.
Blue categoryAdding the right suffix after these words will turn them into objects that tell the time.
Purple categoryThese are words from a children's song.
Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 23, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Captivate. The words are Absorb, Grab, Entrance, and Rivet.
Green categoryThese are Things with Wings. The words are Airplane, Fly, Fairy, and Hospital.
Blue categoryThese are Words that modify "Watch." The words are Pocket, Stop, Smart, and Rich.
Purple categoryThese are Words repeated in "Miss Mary Mack." The words are Back, Buttons, Black, and Mack.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी