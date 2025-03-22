Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, several word puzzle enthusiasts gather on the game's official website to try and categorize 16 words into four different categories, each connected by a theme. Players get only four chances to solve the puzzle, and the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes until the puzzle is solved.

Ad

This article brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also find the answers in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 22, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 22, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Almost every musician uses these. Green category These are non-specific names. Blue category These words can be related to the number three. Purple category These words can be abbreviated to two letters.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 22, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Musical Instruments. The words are Tambourine, Theremin, Timpani, and Trombone. Green category These are Knickknack. The words are Tchotchke, Trifle, Trinket, and Thingamajig. Blue category These are Words with the Prefix meaning "Three."The words are Triangle, Trillion, Trident, and Trilobite. Purple category These are Words Abbreviated with "T" + Letter. The words are Television, Trademark, Touchdown, and Tuberculosis.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.