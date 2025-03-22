  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 22, 2025 00:28 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, several word puzzle enthusiasts gather on the game's official website to try and categorize 16 words into four different categories, each connected by a theme. Players get only four chances to solve the puzzle, and the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes until the puzzle is solved.

This article brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also find the answers in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 22, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 22, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryAlmost every musician uses these.
Green categoryThese are non-specific names.
Blue categoryThese words can be related to the number three.
Purple categoryThese words can be abbreviated to two letters.
Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 22, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Musical Instruments. The words are Tambourine, Theremin, Timpani, and Trombone.
Green categoryThese are Knickknack. The words are Tchotchke, Trifle, Trinket, and Thingamajig.
Blue categoryThese are Words with the Prefix meaning "Three."The words are Triangle, Trillion, Trident, and Trilobite.
Purple categoryThese are Words Abbreviated with "T" + Letter. The words are Television, Trademark, Touchdown, and Tuberculosis.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
हिन्दी