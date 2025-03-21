Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words that the publisher has presented readers today with can be categorized into four different categories, each connected by a theme. Since the themes themselves are not revealed until you figure out the answers, it gets harder to draw the titular "connections."

Ad

This article provides hints for each category that can help you figure out the words that might fit into them. The final segment offers the answers for you to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 21, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 21, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are words that refer to a person's social environment. Green category These words talk about something grand. Blue category These are used when making a blueprint for some structure. Purple category These words sit after a three-letter word.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 21, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words can mean Milieu. The words are Circle, Sphere, World, And Scene. Green category These words mean Luminary. The words are Great, Legend, Icon, and Lion. Blue category These are Architectural Drawing Tools. The words are Compass, Ruler, Stencil, and T-Square. Purple category These words sit after Bar. The words are Chart, Mitzvah, Exam, and Soap.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.