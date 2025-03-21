  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 21, 2025 00:23 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words that the publisher has presented readers today with can be categorized into four different categories, each connected by a theme. Since the themes themselves are not revealed until you figure out the answers, it gets harder to draw the titular "connections."

Ad

This article provides hints for each category that can help you figure out the words that might fit into them. The final segment offers the answers for you to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 21, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 21, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are words that refer to a person's social environment.
Green categoryThese words talk about something grand.
Blue categoryThese are used when making a blueprint for some structure.
Purple categoryThese words sit after a three-letter word.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 21, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words can mean Milieu. The words are Circle, Sphere, World, And Scene.
Green categoryThese words mean Luminary. The words are Great, Legend, Icon, and Lion.
Blue categoryThese are Architectural Drawing Tools. The words are Compass, Ruler, Stencil, and T-Square.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Bar. The words are Chart, Mitzvah, Exam, and Soap.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी