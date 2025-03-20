  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:46 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging readers to categorize them into four categories. A theme connects each of these categories, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.

Since you only get four chances to figure out the answers, this article brings you hints that can help you make the connections. The final section brings the answers for this puzzle so that readers can cross-check their answers before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 20, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 20, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words refer to someone who speaks their heart out.
Green categoryThese are names of water bodies.
Blue categoryThese are thin, flexible wire or rope-like materials.
Purple categoryThese things are found in a thing that we often use to store water.
Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 20, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Outspoken. The words are Direct, Loud, Frank, and Vocal.
Green categoryThese are Bodies of Water. The words are Bay, Sound, Channel, and Strait.
Blue categoryThese are Kinds of Cords. The words are Bungee, Spinal, Extension, and Umbilical.
Purple categoryThese are Things in Bottle. The words are Genie, Message, Ship, and Lightning.
Edited by Abhipsito Das
