Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging readers to categorize them into four categories. A theme connects each of these categories, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.

Since you only get four chances to figure out the answers, this article brings you hints that can help you make the connections. The final section brings the answers for this puzzle so that readers can cross-check their answers before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 20, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 20, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words refer to someone who speaks their heart out. Green category These are names of water bodies. Blue category These are thin, flexible wire or rope-like materials. Purple category These things are found in a thing that we often use to store water.

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 20, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Outspoken. The words are Direct, Loud, Frank, and Vocal. Green category These are Bodies of Water. The words are Bay, Sound, Channel, and Strait. Blue category These are Kinds of Cords. The words are Bungee, Spinal, Extension, and Umbilical. Purple category These are Things in Bottle. The words are Genie, Message, Ship, and Lightning.

