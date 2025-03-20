Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging readers to categorize them into four categories. A theme connects each of these categories, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.
Since you only get four chances to figure out the answers, this article brings you hints that can help you make the connections. The final section brings the answers for this puzzle so that readers can cross-check their answers before submission.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 20, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 20, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 20, 2025)
The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.