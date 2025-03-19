  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 19, 2025 00:36 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that players must categorize into four different groups, each connected by the theme. However, the publisher makes solving the puzzle more challenging by not revealing the names of the themes and providing only four chances to figure out the answers.

This article features four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and continue your streak. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers provided at the end.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 19, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 19, 2025:

Words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words indicate something.
Green categoryWe use these buttons while using the internet.
Blue categoryYou see these things on the street.
Purple categoryThese words sit after a word that means "Like A."
Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 19, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Signify. The words are Convery, Mean, Express, and Spell.
Green categoryThese are Web Browser Buttons. The words are Back, Forward, Extension, and Refresh.
Blue categoryThese are Parts of a Road. The words are Divider, Lane, Median, and Shoulder.
Purple categoryThese words sit after A/A LA___. The words are Carte, Mode, King, and Plancha.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
