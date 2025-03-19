Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that players must categorize into four different groups, each connected by the theme. However, the publisher makes solving the puzzle more challenging by not revealing the names of the themes and providing only four chances to figure out the answers.

Ad

This article features four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and continue your streak. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers provided at the end.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 19, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 19, 2025:

Words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words indicate something. Green category We use these buttons while using the internet. Blue category You see these things on the street. Purple category These words sit after a word that means "Like A."

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (March 19, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Signify. The words are Convery, Mean, Express, and Spell. Green category These are Web Browser Buttons. The words are Back, Forward, Extension, and Refresh. Blue category These are Parts of a Road. The words are Divider, Lane, Median, and Shoulder. Purple category These words sit after A/A LA___. The words are Carte, Mode, King, and Plancha.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for NYT Connections updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.