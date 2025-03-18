Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle features 16 words that players must group into four categories. These categories are connected by a theme that won't be revealed until the end of the puzzle.
This article will help you with four hints so that you can try to decipher the names of the categories, which makes solving the puzzle easier. Read on to explore more.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 18, 2025)
The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 18, 2025:
NYT Connections answers for today (March 18, 2025)
The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.