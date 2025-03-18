Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle features 16 words that players must group into four categories. These categories are connected by a theme that won't be revealed until the end of the puzzle.

This article will help you with four hints so that you can try to decipher the names of the categories, which makes solving the puzzle easier. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 18, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 18, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are used to describe something special. Green category These are the words of a popular European country. Blue category These words remain the same when their quantity increases. Purple category This category is the opposite of the blue category.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 18, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

These are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Exceptional. The words are Remarkable, Special, Singular, and Unique. Green category These are German Words. The words are Angst, Kinder, Die, and Wurst. Blue category These are Plural Animals Identical to their Singular Forms. The words are Deer, Shrimp, Sheep, and Squid. Purple category These are Plural Words that are Very Different from their Singular Forms. The words are Dice, Mice, Lice, and Oxen.

