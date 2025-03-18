  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 18, 2025 00:39 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle features 16 words that players must group into four categories. These categories are connected by a theme that won't be revealed until the end of the puzzle.

This article will help you with four hints so that you can try to decipher the names of the categories, which makes solving the puzzle easier. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 18, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 18, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are used to describe something special.
Green categoryThese are the words of a popular European country.
Blue categoryThese words remain the same when their quantity increases.
Purple categoryThis category is the opposite of the blue category.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 18, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

These are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Exceptional. The words are Remarkable, Special, Singular, and Unique.
Green categoryThese are German Words. The words are Angst, Kinder, Die, and Wurst.
Blue categoryThese are Plural Animals Identical to their Singular Forms. The words are Deer, Shrimp, Sheep, and Squid.
Purple categoryThese are Plural Words that are Very Different from their Singular Forms. The words are Dice, Mice, Lice, and Oxen.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
