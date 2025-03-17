Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

In today's NYT Connections, a puzzle game by The New York Times, 16 words are featured, challenging players to place them into four related categories, each connected by a theme. The goal is to decipher these categories within four chances without knowing the names of the themes.

This article provides four hints to help players determine the names of the categories and shares the answers in the final segment so you can cross-check yours before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 17, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 17, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to long pieces of fabric. Green category These are certain actions and situations. Blue category These are different types of large vehicles. Purple category These are popular musical groups without a particular number.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 17, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words refer to Filament. They are Fiber, Strand, String, and Thread. Green category These words mean Uninhibitedness. They are Freedom, Spontaneity, Abandon, and Unrestraint. Blue category These are Kinds of Trucks. The words are Dump, Monster, Pickup, and Garbage. Purple category These are Bands minus the number five. They are Ben Folds, Maroon, Jackson, and MC.

