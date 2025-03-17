  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:27 IST
Today
We explore all NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

In today's NYT Connections, a puzzle game by The New York Times, 16 words are featured, challenging players to place them into four related categories, each connected by a theme. The goal is to decipher these categories within four chances without knowing the names of the themes.

Ad

This article provides four hints to help players determine the names of the categories and shares the answers in the final segment so you can cross-check yours before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 17, 2025)

The table below offers four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 17, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to long pieces of fabric.
Green categoryThese are certain actions and situations.
Blue categoryThese are different types of large vehicles.
Purple categoryThese are popular musical groups without a particular number.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NYT Connections answers for today (March 17, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words refer to Filament. They are Fiber, Strand, String, and Thread.
Green categoryThese words mean Uninhibitedness. They are Freedom, Spontaneity, Abandon, and Unrestraint.
Blue categoryThese are Kinds of Trucks. The words are Dump, Monster, Pickup, and Garbage.
Purple categoryThese are Bands minus the number five. They are Ben Folds, Maroon, Jackson, and MC.
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी