Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:02 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your hot streak. The publisher has published 16 words for today, and the community is tasked with assigning them into four categories based on specific themes. However, the publisher does not reveal these themes and only provides four chances to guess.

To that end, this article brings four hints which can be deciphered to unravel the categories. You can also check the final segment to cross-check your answers before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 16, 2025)

The table below brings the four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 16, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThe words are used to mean many similar things together in one place.
Green categoryThe sound of the last letter of these words remains silent during pronunciation.
Blue categoryThese words are related to intense movies.
Purple categoryThese words relate to words that contain certain types of stars.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 16, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Bunch. The words are Cluster, Group, Constellation, and Collection.
Green categoryThese words are Ending with Silent "T". The words are Ballet, Debut, Rapport, and Tarot.
Blue categoryThese are Serial Killer Movies. The words are Monster, Seven, Psycho, and Zodiac.
Purple categoryThese words are Starting with Constellation. The words are Draconian, Leonardo, Hydrant, and Library.
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
