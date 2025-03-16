Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your hot streak. The publisher has published 16 words for today, and the community is tasked with assigning them into four categories based on specific themes. However, the publisher does not reveal these themes and only provides four chances to guess.

To that end, this article brings four hints which can be deciphered to unravel the categories. You can also check the final segment to cross-check your answers before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 16, 2025)

The table below brings the four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 16, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category The words are used to mean many similar things together in one place. Green category The sound of the last letter of these words remains silent during pronunciation. Blue category These words are related to intense movies. Purple category These words relate to words that contain certain types of stars.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 16, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Bunch. The words are Cluster, Group, Constellation, and Collection. Green category These words are Ending with Silent "T". The words are Ballet, Debut, Rapport, and Tarot. Blue category These are Serial Killer Movies. The words are Monster, Seven, Psycho, and Zodiac. Purple category These words are Starting with Constellation. The words are Draconian, Leonardo, Hydrant, and Library.

