Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher of the puzzle challenges the community to categorize the 16 words it brings daily into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, it only gives you four chances to figure out the answers and does not reveal the names of the themes until you solve the puzzle.

As such, this article brings four hints to help you decipher the themes of the categories so that solving the puzzle becomes easier. We have also provided the answers for those who want to cross-check their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 15, 2025)

The table below brings the four hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 15, 2025:

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These can prick your skin. Green category These are different parts of certain types of musical instruments. Blue category These words are used to denote certain legal actions. Purple category These are words from a popular nursery rhyme.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 15, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Sharp Protrusion. The words are Barb, Needle, Bristle, and Spine. Green category These are Features of Stringed Instruments. The words are Bridge, Neck, String, and Peg. Blue category These are Litigation Verbs. The words are Charge, Move, Sue, and Serve. Purple category These words are In "Star Light, Star Bright." The words are May, Tonight, Might, and Wish.

