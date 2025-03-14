Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into four different sets, each connected by a theme. However, it gets challenging since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that finding the four sets of words gets easier. Additionally, it includes the answers to help you cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 14, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 14, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You might get this for doing something wrong. Green category These things are strategically placed at a particular position in any store. Blue category These are different types of a certain type of media. Purple category These words sit before a four-letter word that helps us reach our destination.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 14, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Impose, As a Penalty. The words are Asses, Charge, Levy, and Fine. Green category These are Checkout Line Impulse Buys. The words are Candy, Charging Cable, Chapstick, and Magazine. Blue category These are Movies of Various Lengths. The words are Epic, Film Series, Feature, and Short. Purple category These words sit before ____Road. The words are Dirt, Rocky, High, and Silk.

