  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 14, 2025 08:55 IST
Today
Today's New York Times hints and answers scheduled for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into four different sets, each connected by a theme. However, it gets challenging since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.

Ad

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that finding the four sets of words gets easier. Additionally, it includes the answers to help you cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 14, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 14, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou might get this for doing something wrong.
Green categoryThese things are strategically placed at a particular position in any store.
Blue categoryThese are different types of a certain type of media.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a four-letter word that helps us reach our destination.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (March 14, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Impose, As a Penalty. The words are Asses, Charge, Levy, and Fine.
Green categoryThese are Checkout Line Impulse Buys. The words are Candy, Charging Cable, Chapstick, and Magazine.
Blue categoryThese are Movies of Various Lengths. The words are Epic, Film Series, Feature, and Short.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Road. The words are Dirt, Rocky, High, and Silk.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी