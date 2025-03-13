  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 13, 2025 00:28 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times challenges the community to categorize 16 words provided by them into four categories, each connected by a theme. Each group has four words, and you will not know what the themes are until you draw the connections.

What makes solving the puzzle tougher is that the publisher only gives you four chances to get to the correct answer. This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check the answers for today's Connections puzzle in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 13, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 13, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words indicate favoring one side.
Green categoryYou stop a semi-public vehicle using these gestures.
Blue categoryWords related to a card game named after an American state.
Purple categoryThese words were often used in the creations of one of the most popular playwrights of all time.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 13, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Partiality. The words are Angle, Bias, Spin, and Slant.
Green categoryThese gestures are used to Signal Down, As a Taxi. The words are Whistle, Flag, Wave, and Hail.
Blue categoryThese are Cards in Texas Hold 'Em. The words are Flop, Hole, River, and Turn.
Purple categoryThese are Shakespearean Words. The words are Art, Thou, Anon, and Wilt.
Edited by Abhipsito Das
