Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times challenges the community to categorize 16 words provided by them into four categories, each connected by a theme. Each group has four words, and you will not know what the themes are until you draw the connections.

What makes solving the puzzle tougher is that the publisher only gives you four chances to get to the correct answer. This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check the answers for today's Connections puzzle in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 13, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 13, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words indicate favoring one side. Green category You stop a semi-public vehicle using these gestures. Blue category Words related to a card game named after an American state. Purple category These words were often used in the creations of one of the most popular playwrights of all time.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 13, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Partiality. The words are Angle, Bias, Spin, and Slant. Green category These gestures are used to Signal Down, As a Taxi. The words are Whistle, Flag, Wave, and Hail. Blue category These are Cards in Texas Hold 'Em. The words are Flop, Hole, River, and Turn. Purple category These are Shakespearean Words. The words are Art, Thou, Anon, and Wilt.

