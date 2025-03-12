Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

Referring to today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 12, 2025) should help you maintain your streak in the game. Once again, the publisher has shared 16 words on its official page for players to divide them into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle without knowing the names of the categories, it can be quite challenging.

Ad

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that making guesses is easier. You can also cross-check your submissions in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 12, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 12, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These ingredients are related to baking. Green category These things share the same color. Blue category It is difficult to find words that rhyme with these. Purple category These words come before something that looks or tastes sweet.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (March 12, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are the Ingredients in a Classic Pound Cake. They are Butter, Flour, Egg, and Sugar. Green category These are Things that are Red. The answers are Cardinal, Ketchup, Elmo, and Rose. Blue category These are Words Said to have No Exact Rhymes. They are Month, Silver, Orange, and Purple. Purple category These words come before ___Candy. The words are Cotton, John, Eye, and Rock.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.