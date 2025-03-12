  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 12, 2025 00:29 IST
Today
This article provides all NYT Connections hints and answers for March 12, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Referring to today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 12, 2025) should help you maintain your streak in the game. Once again, the publisher has shared 16 words on its official page for players to divide them into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle without knowing the names of the categories, it can be quite challenging.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that making guesses is easier. You can also cross-check your submissions in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 12, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 12, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese ingredients are related to baking.
Green categoryThese things share the same color.
Blue categoryIt is difficult to find words that rhyme with these.
Purple categoryThese words come before something that looks or tastes sweet.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 12, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are the Ingredients in a Classic Pound Cake. They are Butter, Flour, Egg, and Sugar.
Green categoryThese are Things that are Red. The answers are Cardinal, Ketchup, Elmo, and Rose.
Blue categoryThese are Words Said to have No Exact Rhymes. They are Month, Silver, Orange, and Purple.
Purple categoryThese words come before ___Candy. The words are Cotton, John, Eye, and Rock.
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
