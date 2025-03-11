Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 11, 2025) should help you save your winning streak in this puzzle game. The New York Times shares 16 words that must be categorized into four categories, each connected by a theme. Solving the puzzle can be difficult because the developer only gives players four chances to find the answers and does not reveal the names of the themes.

This guide provides hints and answers to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 11, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 11, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are things that break the norm. Green category These things alert you with ringing sounds. Blue category These things are made of animal skin. Purple category These are the surnames of popular musicians.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 10, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Variation from the Norm. The words are Change, Break, Alternative, and Departure. Green category These are Things that Ring. The words are Alarm, Intercom, Bell, and Phone. Blue category These are Things Traditionally made of Leather. The words are Football, Moccasins, Wallet, and Saddle. Purple category These are Singer-Songwriter Pianists. The words are Keys, Legend, Wonder, and King.

