  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 11, 2025 00:24 IST
Today
This article provides all NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 11, 2025) should help you save your winning streak in this puzzle game. The New York Times shares 16 words that must be categorized into four categories, each connected by a theme. Solving the puzzle can be difficult because the developer only gives players four chances to find the answers and does not reveal the names of the themes.

Ad

This guide provides hints and answers to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 11, 2025)

Here are the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 11, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are things that break the norm.
Green categoryThese things alert you with ringing sounds.
Blue categoryThese things are made of animal skin.
Purple categoryThese are the surnames of popular musicians.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (March 10, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Variation from the Norm. The words are Change, Break, Alternative, and Departure.
Green categoryThese are Things that Ring. The words are Alarm, Intercom, Bell, and Phone.
Blue categoryThese are Things Traditionally made of Leather. The words are Football, Moccasins, Wallet, and Saddle.
Purple categoryThese are Singer-Songwriter Pianists. The words are Keys, Legend, Wonder, and King.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Games-related updates:

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी