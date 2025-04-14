Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

With today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 14, 2025), players can continue their winning streak in the puzzle game. The New York Times provides 16 words that must be categorized into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes until you solve the puzzle. Moreover, you only have four chances to do so, making it fairly challenging.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories or words that might suit them. This way, you can narrow down your guesses. You can also cross-check your answers to the puzzle in the section below.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 14, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 14, 2025:

All hints for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category includes words related to "halt" or "improve." Green category You need to purchase passes to enter such events. Blue category These words are associated with a classic video game. Purple category This category refers to the name of a car company and individuals.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 14, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words relate to Restrict. The words are Block, Dam, Check, and Stop. Green category These are Ticketed Events. The words are Concert, Movie, Game, and Play. Blue category These words are 'Associated with the Game of Oregon Trail.' They are Dysentry, Hunt, Oxen, and Ford. Purple category These words relate to What "Ford" might Refer to. They are Actor, Director, Car, and President.

