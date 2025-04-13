  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 13, 2025 01:38 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Puzzle enthusiasts worldwide gather on the official website of the New York Times puzzle every day and try to categorize 16 words into four sets of categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle or have exhausted all of your chances.

Solving the puzzle can be difficult because you have to figure out the answers within four chances, and you have to rely completely upon guesswork. Therefore, this article brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of these categories. You can also cross-check your guesses from the answer segment of the article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 13, 2025)

Below are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 13, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow category These words are synonyms for taking something from someone without telling them.
Green categoryThis category deals with records of students coming to school.
Blue categoryWords you see while changing the style of your writing in a document.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a small fruit.
Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 13, 2025)

The table below has the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for Steal. The words are Nick, Pocket, Pinch, and Swipe.
Green categoryThese are Attendance Status. The words are Absent, Late, Excuse, and Present.
Blue categoryThese are Font-Modifying Words. The words are Gothic, Sans, Roman, and Typewriter.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Berry. The words are Caper, Goose, Elder, and Logan.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
