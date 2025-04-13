Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Puzzle enthusiasts worldwide gather on the official website of the New York Times puzzle every day and try to categorize 16 words into four sets of categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle or have exhausted all of your chances.

Solving the puzzle can be difficult because you have to figure out the answers within four chances, and you have to rely completely upon guesswork. Therefore, this article brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of these categories. You can also cross-check your guesses from the answer segment of the article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 13, 2025)

Below are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 13, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are synonyms for taking something from someone without telling them. Green category This category deals with records of students coming to school. Blue category Words you see while changing the style of your writing in a document. Purple category These words sit before a small fruit.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 13, 2025)

The table below has the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are synonyms for Steal. The words are Nick, Pocket, Pinch, and Swipe. Green category These are Attendance Status. The words are Absent, Late, Excuse, and Present. Blue category These are Font-Modifying Words. The words are Gothic, Sans, Roman, and Typewriter. Purple category These words sit before ____Berry. The words are Caper, Goose, Elder, and Logan.

